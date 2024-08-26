USAVAM SUCATAS: MOTOS ERAM REMONTADAS E COLOCADAS EM CIRCULAÇÃO
Matéria exibida no dia 22/08/2024
SETE MOTOS SÃO APREENDIDAS EM OPERAÇÃO. A SUSPEITA É QUE DONOS DE LOJAS E OFICINAS ESTAVAM USANDO SUCATAS E COLOCANDO AS MOTOS EM CIRCULAÇÃO.
