SERVIÇOS, DIVERSÃO E SORTEIOS AGITAM FESTA DO POVO
Matéria exibida no dia 21/10/2024
O BALANÇO GERAL DOS BAIRROS EM NERÓPOLIS FOI UM SUCESSO. MILHARES DE PESSOAS PARTICIPARAM DOS SERVIÇOS GRATUITOS E DOS SORTEIOS DOS PRÊMIOS.
