RECORDISTAS DE INFRAÇÕES
Matéria exibida no dia 02/09/2024
O DETRAN APREENDEU MAIS QUATRO VEÍCULOS RECORDISTAS DE MULTAS EM GOIÁS - TRÊS CARROS E UMA MOTO. O TRABALHO É A CONTINUIDADE DE UMA OPERAÇÃO QUE COMEÇOU NO INÍCIO DO MÊS PASSADO, QUE BUSCA TIRAR DE CIRCULAÇÃO OS VEÍCULOS 'CAMPEÕES' DE INFRAÇÕES DE TRÂNSITO.
Inscreva-se no canal Record Goiás: https://www.youtube.com/recordgoias
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RecordGoias
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/recordgoias/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/recordgoias
#RecordGoias #GoiasnoAr #BalancoGeralGO #CidadeAlertaGO #GoiasRecord
Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.