NEM NO FERIADO É FÁCIL ESTACIONAR EM GOIÂNIA
Matéria exibida no dia 14/10/2024
O FINAL DE SEMANA FOI DE FERIADO, MAS NEM POR ISSO O MOTORISTA TEVE FACILIDADE PRA ESTACIONAR O VEICULO. O RESULTADO FOI UM SHOW DE INFRAÇÕES. O REPÓRTER DIVINO RUFINO ESTEVE NA REGIÃO DO SETOR CAMPINAS PRA MOSTRA PRA GENTE A SITUAÇÃO.
