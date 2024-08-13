MOTORISTA EMBRIAGADO: CARRO ATROPELA BORRACHEIRO EM OFICINA
Matéria exibida no dia 12/08/2024
UM CARRO DESGOVERNADO ATROPELOU UM BORRACHEIRO DENTRO DE UMA OFICINA AQUI EM GOIÂNIA. SEGUNDO A POLÍCIA, O MOTORISTA ESTAVA BÊBADO.
