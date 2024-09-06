MERCADO EM MOVIMENTO
Matéria exibida no dia 04/09/2024
O PERÍODO ELEITORAL TURBINA O FATURAMENTO DE GRÁFICAS E EMPRESAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO VISUAL. É PRECISO MUITO TRABALHO PRA PRODUZIR... BANDEIRAS, PANFLETOS E ADESIVOS… NUM PERIODO CURTO DE TEMPO. É O QUE A GENTE VAI VER NO QUADRO MERCADO EM MOVIMENTO.
Inscreva-se no canal Record Goiás: https://www.youtube.com/recordgoias
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RecordGoias
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/recordgoias/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/recordgoias
#RecordGoias #GoiasnoAr #BalancoGeralGO #CidadeAlertaGO #GoiasRecord
Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.