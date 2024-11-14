Logo R7.com
Logo do PlayPlus
Entrar
Aclr

JP AGORA 2º EDIÇÃO | 14/11/2024

Aclr|Do canal TV Paranaíba no YouTube

Confira os destaques do JP Agora 2° Edição:

- POLÍCIA FEDERAL AFIRMA QUE O ATENTADO EM BRASÍLIA NÃO É UM FATO ISOLADO

- PAGAMENTO DO DÉCIMO TERCEIRO SALÁRIO DEVE INJETAR TREZENTOS E VINTE E UM BILHÕES DE REAIS NA ECONOMIA

- DIVULGADO HOJE GABARITO E CADERNOS DE QUESTÕES DO ENEM 2024


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Veja Mais AQUI:


👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gYn3frlRxM

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKuJmgajByo


👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06nidsiV-5U

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

✅ Gostou desse vídeo?

✍️ Deixe seu comentário

📢 Compartilhe com os amigos

Inscreva-se no canal oficial da TV Paranaíba: https://www.youtube.com/tvparanaiba

Acesse o portal de notícias Paranaíba Mais - Conectado na sua região:

https://paranaibamais.com.br/

NOS SIGA NAS REDES SOCIAIS:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tvparanaiba

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tvparanaiba/

Twitter: https://x.com/TV_Paranaiba

Site oficial: https://tvparanaiba.com.br/

A TV Paranaíba é uma emissora do Grupo Paranaíba de Conteúdo e Comunicação de Uberlândia. Conheça outras empresas do Grupo:

Paranaíba FM: https://paranaibafm.com.br

Educadora 90.9: https://educadora909.com.br

Paranaíba Mais: https://paranaibamais.com.br/

#tvparanaiba #grupoparanaiba

Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.

  • TV Paranaíba
  • Notícias
  • Jornalismo
  • Record TV
  • Uberlândia
  • Reportagens
  • Saúde
  • Educação
  • Serviço
  • Segurança
  • Política
  • Economia
  • Informação
  • Minas Gerais
  • Crimes
  • Polícia
  • estilo de vida

Últimas


Utilizamos cookies e tecnologia para aprimorar sua experiência de navegação de acordo com oAviso de Privacidade.