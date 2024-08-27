INFRAÇÃO DE TRÂNSITO: OPERAÇÃO APREENDE CARROS E MOTOS NA REGIÃO DA 44
Matéria exibida no dia 26/08/2024
MOTORISTAS INFRATORES ESTÃO NA MIRA DO BATALHÃO DE TRÂNSITO. NO FIM DE SEMANA UMA OPERAÇÃO APREENDEU MOTOS E CARROS ESTACIONADOS EM LOCAIS PROIBIDOS NA REGIÃO DA 44.
