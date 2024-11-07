HOMEM É SUSPEITO DE INVADIR CASAS PARA FURTAR
Matéria exibida no dia 06/11/2024
MORADORES DE UM DOS BAIRROS MAIS SEGUROS DE GOIÂNIA ESTÃO ASSUSTADOS PORQUE AS CASAS ESTÃO SENDO INVADIDAS POR LADRÕES. CÂMERAS DE SEGURANÇA REGISTRARAM ALGUNS DOS FURTOS.
