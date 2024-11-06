GUI AMPARO SURPREENDE COM IMITAÇÃO DE CLEBER MACHADO E GIL DO VIGOR
Gui Amparo trouxe de Tekpix a narração de futebol, deixando Brino e Luana Zucoloto de boca aberta aqui no Selfie Talent!
ASSISTA COMPLETO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtkkfIWrJ-o&t=23s
INSCREVA-SE NO CANAL: https://bit.ly/3PhfKyP
SELFIE SERVICE CORTES: https://bit.ly/3qMAa8J
Instagram: @selfieservice
Twitter: @selfieservice_
Bluesky: @selfieservice
TikTok: @selfie_service
Redes Oficiais - Lucas Selfie
Instagram: @lucaselfie
Twitter: @lucasmaciel
Bluesky: @lucaselfie
Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.