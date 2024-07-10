COQUELUCHE: SURTO EM ESCOLA TRAZ ALERTA SOBRE A DOENÇA

Matéria exibida no dia 09/07/2024
SURTO DE COQUELUCHE NUMA ESCOLA PARTICULAR DE GOIÂNIA FAZ SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE SAÚDE CONVOCAR A POPULAÇÃO PARA SE VACINAR.
