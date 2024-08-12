COPA BRASIL: FOI COM ESSE ESTÁDIO LOTADO QUE O GOIÁS EMPATOU COM O SÃO PAULO SEM GOLS
Matéria exibida no dia 09/08/2024
POR CAUSA DO SALDO DE GOLS QUEM AVANÇA PARA AS QUARTAS DE FINAL DA COPA DO BRASIL É O SÃO PAULO. VAMOS VER COMO FOI OS MELHORES MOMENTOS DESSE JOGO.
Inscreva-se no canal Record Goiás: https://www.youtube.com/recordgoias
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RecordGoias
Publicidade
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/recordgoias/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/recordgoias
Publicidade
#RecordGoias #BalancoGeralManhaGO #GoiasnoAr #BalancoGeralGO #CidadeAlertaGO #GoiasRecord
Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.