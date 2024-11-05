BANDIDOS INVADEM FAZENDAS, FURTAM E ABATEM GADO
Matéria exibida no dia 04/11/2024
PECUARISTAS DE PIRENÓPOLIS E SÃO FRANCISCO DE GOIÁS ESTÃO PREOCUPADOS. FURTOS E ABATES DE GADO NA REGIÃO TÊM SIDO FREQUENTES NA REGIÃO. OS BANDIDOS CHEGAM DE MADRUGADA, QUEBRAM CADEADOS E INVADEM AS FAZENDAS.
