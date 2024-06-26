AULAS SUSPENSAS: ESCOLA FECHA AS PORTAS ÀS VÉSPERAS DAS FÉRIAS

Aclr |Do canal Record Goiás no YouTube

Matéria exibida no dia 25/06/2024

UMA ESCOLA PARTICULAR, AQUI DE GOIÂNIA, SUSPENDEU AS AULAS E FECHOU AS PORTAS FALTANDO POUCOS DIAS PARA AS FÉRIAS DE JULHO. O COLÉGIO ALEGOU QUE ESTÁ SEM DINHEIRO PARA PAGAR OS PROFESSORES.

