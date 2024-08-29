DENTRO DA CLÍNICA: QUIROPRAXISTA PRESO SUSPEITO DE CRIME SEXUAL
Matéria exibida no dia 28/08/2024
UM QUIROPRAXISTA FOI PRESO SUSPEITO DE CRIME SEXUAL CONTRA DUAS PACIENTES, EM MOZARLÂNDIA. A POLÍCIA AINDA DESCOBRIU QUE O SUSPEITO TAMBÉM ATUAVA EM OUTROS ESTADOS.
Inscreva-se no canal Record Goiás: https://www.youtube.com/recordgoias
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RecordGoias
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/recordgoias/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/recordgoias
#RecordGoias #GoiasnoAr #BalancoGeralGO #CidadeAlertaGO #GoiasRecord
Os textos aqui publicados não refletem necessariamente a opinião do Grupo Record.